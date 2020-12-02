New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees observe a day-long fast to worship Lord Ganesha. This day is observed on Chaturthi tithi ( fourth day) Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon), every month. The meaning of Sankashti is deliverance from troubles. Therefore, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha on this day and break their fast only after sighting the Moon and they offer Arghya to Chandra Dev at night. The Sankashti of the Adhik Maas/ Purushottam Maas (Hindu leap month) is known as Vibhuvana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on to know about the date, time and significance of this fast.

Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sankashti Chauth (Chaturthi), after bathing in the morning, women worship Lord Ganesha, who offers Riddhi-Siddhi and observe a fast throughout the day. After this, in the evening, Lord Ganesha is worshiped with rituals and, flowers, sesame, jaggery etc. are offered. Do not forget to offer a coach in the worship of Ganesha. Light a lamp in front of Ganapati and chant the mantra of Ganesha. After the rise of the moon, offer Arghya while looking down.

Puja Mantra

Om Gam Ganpataye Namah

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

OM Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Sankashti Chauth Vrat Katha

It is said that in the Satyuga there was a potter in the kingdom of King Harishchandra. Once, despite all efforts, when his dishes were being left raw, he told this to a priest. The priest told him that the problem would be solved only by the sacrifice of a young child. After that, the potter caught a child and put it in Anwa. It was the day of Sakat Chauth. Even after much searching, when her mother could not find her son, she prayed before Ganesh Ji with a sincere heart. On the other hand, when the potter woke up in the morning, his dishes were cooked in Anwa, but the child was also safe.

After this incident, the potter got scared and reached before the king told the whole story. After this, the king summoned the child and his mother, and the mother described the glory of Sakat Chauth, who had overcome the troubles. Since then, women started fasting for the good luck and long life of their children and family.

