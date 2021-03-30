On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha. This is because as per the popular Hindu beliefs, on Sankashti Chaturthi Lord Shiva named his son Ganesha superior to all the gods. Read on to know more.

Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the chaturthi that is the 4th day of Krishna Paksh on every month of Hindu Calendar. It is also called, Angarki Chaturthi when it falls on Tuesday. Out of all Sankashti Chaturthi days which is observed every month, Angarki Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious ones. However, this year in 2021 the Sankashti Chaturthi is falling on Wednesday. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha. This is because as per the popular Hindu beliefs, on Sankashti Chaturthi Lord Shiva named his son Ganesha superior to all the gods.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and timing

The auspicious timing for Sankashti Chaturthi are:

March 31, 2021 02:06 pm to April 1, 2021, 10:59 am

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Importance

Sanskrit meaning of Sankashti is Sankat hara or deliverance from hurdles and unfavourable times. To please Lord Ganesha, Sankashti Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious days. As mentioned above, on this day Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha as superior among all gods. Lord Ganesha is worshipped before the beginning of any rituals, or start of a new venture. He is also worshipped as the god of wisdom and is popularly known as Vignaharta (the one who clears all obstacles).

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and pray to Lord Ganesha by offering him water.

Observe day long fast as it is believed all the desires will be fulfilled. Avoid consume rice, wheat and dal in any form for the day.

In the evening, offer prayers to Lord Ganesha with Durva Grass, flowers, incense sticks and diya.

Chant Ganesh mantras while following the whole puja vidhi.

Now offer modak and laddoos which are the most favourite of Lord Ganesha.

Sighting of moon is very auspicious. Therefore, when the moon is visible, offer arghya.

As per popular beliefs Lord Ganesha disliked Tulsi, so never offer its leaves while worshipping him.

