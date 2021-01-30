Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: The meaning of the word Sankashti is to get over difficult times. To be noted, this day becomes even more auspicious if it falls on Tuesday or Friday.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha and they observe a day-long fast to seek the blessing of the elephant-headed god.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed twice a month. The Chaturthi Vrat that falls in the month of Paush is known as Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, and the Chaturthi Vrat that falls in Magha is known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat.

The meaning of the word Sansakshti means to get over difficult times. To be noted, this day becomes even more auspicious if it falls on Tuesday or Friday.

When is Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

This year, the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is going to take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

*Chaturthi Tithi begins at 20:24 on January 31, 2021

*Chaturthi Tithi ends at 18:24 on February 1, 2021.

Puja Vidhi of Sankashti Chaturthi

On this day, the devotees get up early and they begin to observe the auspicious day by doing the meditation and after that, they pray to the Lord Ganesha.

The devotees should also light an oil lamp in front of Lord Ganesh's idol. One must begin the puja by doing the dhyana on this day.

Devotees also chant shlokas like-

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada.

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat.

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah!

What are the rules of Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat?

It is advisable that the devotees should maintain celibacy on this day. Devotees should get up early and take bath. On this day, the devotees should not consume rice, wheat, and lentils and should avoid the consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

The rituals for this auspicious day marks an end with the sighting of the moon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma