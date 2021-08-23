Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings for a happy life. Scroll down to know more about the Hindu festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha is widely worshipped as the God of wisdom and good fortune. Meaning of sankashti is freedom from difficulties. It is believed that Lord Ganesha reduces the problems and removes obstacles of devotees. Every month Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the 4th day of Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu Lunar Calendar.

This year it's falling on August 25, Wednesday. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings for a happy life. Also, as per Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Shiva named his son Ganesha superior to all the gods.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and timing

Godhuli puja muhurat 18:37 - 19:03

Chaturthi starts on Aug 25 at 16:18

Chaturthi ends on Aug 26 at 17:13

Brahm muhurat 04:37 am - 05:11 am

Amrit kaal 15:48 - 17:28

Sunrise 05:56

Sunset 18:50

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Importance

Sanskrit meaning of Sankashti is Sankat hara or deliverance from hurdles and unfavourable times. To please Lord Ganesha, Sankashti Chaturthi is considered one of the most auspicious days. As mentioned above, on this day Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha as superior among all gods. Lord Ganesha is worshipped before the beginning of any rituals, or start of a new venture. He is also worshipped as the god of wisdom and is popularly known as Vignaharta (the one who clears all obstacles).

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and pray to Lord Ganesha by offering him water.

Observe day long fast as it is believed all the desires will be fulfilled. Avoid to consume rice, wheat and dal in any form for the day.

In the evening, offer prayers to Lord Ganesha with Durva Grass, flowers, incense sticks and diya.

Chant Ganesh mantras while following the whole puja vidhi.

Now offer modak and laddoos which are the most favourite of Lord Ganesha.

Before moonlight Ganapati Atharvasheersha is recited.

Break the fast after moonrise. Sighting of moon is very auspicious. Therefore, when the moon is visible, offer arghya.

As per popular beliefs Lord Ganesha disliked Tulsi, so never offer its leaves while worshipping him.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal