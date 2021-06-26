Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: The Sankashti of Ashadha and Jyeshtha is known as Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus as, on this day, devotees honour Lord Ganesha. This festival falls every month on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha, however, the Sankashti of Ashadha and Jyeshtha is known as Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi. This month, the auspicious day is falling on June 27, Sunday. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Ganesha for a prosperous and peaceful life.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 27, Sunday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 3:45 pm, June 27

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 2:16 pm on June 28

Moonrise Timing: The Moon is expected to rise at 10:03 PM.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi and Ritual

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in the evening after the moonrise

- Before commencing puja in the evening take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Offer Lord Ganesha durva grass, flowers, incense stick and do tilak with sindoor.

- Offer bhog including sweets or naivedya such as modaks or laddoo

- Chant mantras such as Ganesha Ashtothra, Vakrathunda Mahakaya etc and read vrat Katha

- Conclude the puja by performing Ganesha aarti

- Observe day-long fast and eat only fruits, root plants and vegetables. On this day, you can eat sabudana khichdi, potatoes, peanuts, etc.

Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu belief, worshipping Lord Ganesha and observing fast on this day will help in getting rid of all the troubles or doshas in life. Also, lords Ganesha, known as Sankat haran, removes obstacles and bestows its devotees with great fortune, wealth, health, prosperity and happiness.

According to Hindu mythology, the importance of fast was narrated to Pandava King Yudhishthir by Lord Shri Krishna in the Dwapar Yuga. Ever since then, it is hailed as an age-old tradition to fast and observe fast on this day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv