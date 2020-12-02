New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed on the Chaturthi (fourth day) date of Krishna Paksha of every month. According to Hindu Panchag, the next Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi date of Margashirsha month which is on December 4, 2020. This fast is also called Ganadhip Sankashti Chaturthi. It is believed that every person who fasts on this day has his wishes fulfilled. This fast is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. If you too are going to fast on Sankashti Chaturthi, then here we are the auspicious time of Sankashti Chaturthi and the importance of fast. Have a look at the auspicious time and importance of Sankashti Chaturthi.

Auspicious time for Sankashti Chaturthi Puja:

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga- December 3, Thursday afternoon, 12 noon to 22 minutes until December 04, Friday morning at 6:59 am.

Moonrise time- 7:56 pm

Sandhya Puja- From 5:24 pm to 6:45 pm.

Importance of Sankashti Chaturthi:

If Ganesh ji is worshiped on Sankashti, the negative effects of the house go away. Also, peace prevails in the house. It is believed that during this period, all the disasters coming into the house are overcome by worshiping Ganesha by law. Chandra Darshan is also very auspicious on this day. This fast starts at sunrise and ends at lunar darshan. Please tell that 13 fasts of Sankashti Chaturthi are kept in the whole year.

It is also said that if the devotees worship Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi, all their sorrows will be destroyed. Every Sankashti day is associated with a Peetha, and a specific form of Ganesha is worshipped on this day. During Adhik Maas Chaturthi, devotees pray to Vibhuvana Palaka Maha Ganapati and the Peetha is Doorva Bilva Patra Peetha.

The tradition of keeping fast on this day dates back to the time of King Chandrasen in the Satyuga. Pandava King Yudhishthir also practiced it after learning about its significance from Maharshi Ved Vyasa, a great sage and the author of the Mahabharata. The Rishi Markandeya also narrated the tale associated with Sankashti to King Chandrasena and thus the tradition of keeping fast on this day started.

Posted By: Srishti Goel