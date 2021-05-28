As Chaturthi, the fourth day of the Hindu calendar is treated as the day of Lord Ganesha, on this day devotees worship supreme deity to get through the tough situations. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every Chaturthi (fourth day) of Krishna paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar is believed to be very auspicious and known as Sankashshti Chaturthi. There is a different name for every Chaturthi. Jyeshth Krishna Chaturthi known as Ekdant Sankashthi which will be observed on May 29, 2021, Saturday. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, it is called Ganesh Sankathara or Sankathara Chaturthi.

Sankashthi Chaturthi, May 2021: Date and time

Chaturthi starts May 29, 2021 at 06:34 am

Chaturthi ends May 30, 2021 at 4:03 am

Sunrise- 05:34 am

Sunset- 18:48 pm

Moonrise- 10:11 pm

Moonset- 08:07 am

Sankashthi Chaturthi, May 2021: Shubh Mahurat



Abhijit 11:45 am to 12:37 pm

Amrit 01:37 pm to 03:05 pm

Sankashthi Chaturthi, May 2021: Significance

Sankashthi word has Sanskrit origin which means freedom from all the sankat (the difficulties). As Chaturthi, the fourth day of the Hindu calendar is treated as the day of Lord Ganesha, on this day devotees worship supreme deity Lord Ganesha to get through the tough situations. The significance of this day is glorified in Hindu scriptures, Bhavishya Purana and Narasimha Purana and was also explained to Yudhishthir, the eldest son of Pandu by Lord Krishna.

Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha superior most among all gods and announced that Ganesha will be worshipped first, before performing any auspicious work. Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of wisdom. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as Vighnaharta means he will let overcome the obstacles. There are thirteen vrats of Sankashthi in one year, for every vrat there is specific name and different katha. Adika is the last katha, which comes once every four years.

Sankashthi Chaturthi, May 2021: Puja vidhi

- Observe fast from sunrise to moonrise.

- Also take bath before sunrise.

- Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean platform.

- Offer Durba grass, along with flowers, incense and Ganesha's most favourite modak.

- Lit a deepak in front of the idol.

- Recite vedic mantras, Ganesh strotras and aarti.

- Some devotees vow for strict fast they only take fruits, vegetables and roots of plants.

- In the evening specific vrat katha of particular sankashthi vrat is considered to be listened to.

- After chandroday, by sprinkling water, roli, rice etc. arghya is given to Moon.

- Fast is broken by taking prasad.

Sankashthi Chaturthi, May 2021: Mantra

Om Ganeshay namah

Om Ganganpatay namah

Vakra-Tunndda Maha-Kaaya Suurya-Kotti Samaprabha I

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta