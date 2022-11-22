Sanitary Pads Sold In India Have 'Cancer, Infertility Causing Chemicals': Study

THE WIDESPREAD usage of sanitary pads across the nation has been linked to negative effects on women's menstrual health, according to a recent study. The life of a modern woman is impossible without sanitary pads. These sanitary pads have successfully reduced period discomfort to a large extent because of the many technological advancements we have seen recently. It won't be uncomfortable to work for a prolonged period of time, play outdoor games, go to any event, or make collages.

Even though there are many alternatives available, including tampons and menstrual cups, many women still exclusively rely on sanitary pads. The rationale for this is that while sanitary pads are an item that you can use every month, it's also critical to know that they are safe and don't even result in the long-term spread of any diseases.

However, if you Google the question, can it (sanitary pads) cause cancer? There will be numerous studies conducted on this, and every one of them will be completely risk-free, despite some reports to the contrary.

A study found that these cancer-causing sanitary pads are commonly used and distributed in India, which is alarming given that nearly three out of every four young women use these sanitary pads. Furthermore, there is a very significant chance that dangerous compounds will enter the body through sanitary pads. According to Dr. Aakanksha Mehrotra, a programme coordinator at Toxics Link who participated in this study, "the vagina can secrete and absorb chemicals at a higher rate than the skin."

In some of the pads they examined, the researchers discovered that their concentrations were up to three times greater than the European regulatory level. In India, nearly three out of every four teenage females use sanitary pads to deal with their periods. It is concerning to learn that approximately 64% of Indian women between the ages of 15 and 24 use sanitary pads, according to a report from the National Family Health Survey.

Rita Gehtori, an award-winning social worker, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 asking sanitary pad manufacturers to start making clothes with such pads instead of plastic, but it was ignored due to the lack of any significant research, despite Gehtori's concerns being echoed by Manjit Singh, the chief medical superintendent of Himachal Pradesh.