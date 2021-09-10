Samvatsari Parva 2021 will be celebrated on September 11. The festival is marked as the holiest festival of Jains, on this day people seek and ask for forgiveness. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Samvatsari Parva is a festival that is celebrated by Jains in mid-August and September. The festival is observed on Shukla Panchami in the month of Bhadrapada according to a Jain Calendar. Samvatsari is believed to be one of the holiest and most important days in the Jain calendar. This festival is celebrated on the last day of ‘Parva Paryushana’ which is the holiest festival for the Shwetambara sect of Jainism.

This festival is equally important for the Jain community as Diwali for Hindus, Christmas for Christians, and Eid for Muslims. The Festival of Samvatsari is the day of forgiveness for Jains. They fast and get together to perform Pratikraman on this Holy day. The Samvatsari Parva is observed on the 8th day of Paryushan Parva and is the most important of all.

This year Samvatsari Parva will be observed on September 11, 2021. Know the Date, Significance, and history of this Parva here.

Samvatsari Parva 2021: Date

The Samvatsari Parva will be observed on September 11 this year.

Samvatsari Parva 2021: Significance

Jain strongly believes in forgiving. The forgiving plead is not limited to present life but also includes there all previous lives, Jains beg forgiveness from all living beings for faults they have made, whether deliberately or unknowingly. They forgive people animals and all kinds of living creatures. On this day, the poor are given alms, and the picture of a Jina (great teacher) is ceremoniously carried through the streets. The believers undertake a communal confession, and letters are sent asking for forgiveness.

Jains say ‘michachhami dukkadam’ to their friends and family on Samvatsari. The meaning of the phrase is ‘I want your forgiveness if I have offended you in any way, consciously or inadvertently, in thought, word, or deed.’Kshama yachna divas (apology-seeking day), daya divas (kindness day), and ahimsa divas (non-violence day) are some of the other names given to this festival.

Samvatsari Parva 2021: Rituals

It is customary for Jains to wake up early in the morning and take bath. They dress in white like sages and perform the lengthy ritual that continues for three hours. After performing all the rituals at the end of the day they seek forgiveness, forgive others.

There are six prerequisites of Samvatsari such as:

-Samayika means contemplating on the self and observing tranquillity and self-control.

-Chauvisantho means offering prayers to a total of five supremes, 24 jinas, and four mangalas including the Dharma as narrated by the masters of the past.

-Vandana meaning offering hearty prayers to the respective deities.

-Pratikramana, which includes observance of meditation and the Vratas.

-Kayotsarga means getting detached from the body by keeping self-restraint.

-Pratyakhyana means making promises and swearing.

Posted By: Ashita Singh