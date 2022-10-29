Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Myositis: Know About This Rare Autoimmune Condition

THE YASHODA fame, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition, Myositis, which causes inflammation in muscles. A lot of numerous reports were being reported about Samants Ruth Prabhu's health condition.

Many rumours were floating for the past few months claiming that the actress is suffering from a rare skin condition and has gone abroad for treatment.

The actress on her Instagram broke the news to her fans and wrote a note in which she wrote," Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

What is Myositis?

Myositis is a rare condition which causes inflammation in the muscles of the body. A chronic, progressive and inflammatory disease, myositis causes muscle weakness and skin rashes. It is a rare disease which is difficult to diagnose. This disease usually gets worse, slowly over time.

Causes of Myositis

Numerous researches state that Myositis is caused by conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles. Inflammatory conditions, drugs, infections, alcohol intake or an injury can lead to the development of this autoimmune condition.

Symptoms of Myositis

Some symptoms of the condition include rashes, fatigue, thickening of the skin on hands, difficulty in swallowing, difficulty in breathing, viral infections, runny nose, cough, sore throat, nausea, diarrhoea and muscle pain.

Treatment of Myositis

According to the Myositis Association, this disease varies widely from one person to another, therefore the treatment will also vary per individual. Several medications are provided to individuals based on their conditions. Medications are one step in treating myositis disease, many other therapies help patients live life in a better way and fight the disease.