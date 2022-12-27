Salman Khan Birthday: 5 Times The Actor's Style Statements Proved He Is A True-Blue Fashion Icon

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Salman Khan! Known to be the most versatile and personable actor in the Bollywood industry, Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The actors gave Major evergreen hits such as Veer, Partner, Mujhse Shaadi krogi, Tere Naam, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which him the ruler of a golden era in cinema.

The Dabangg star is not only a perfectionist in acting but also in his fashion styles and statements. The 57-year-old never fails to impress his fans and audience with his chic and modish style. From rocking the golden era of Bollywood to hosting the Bigg Boss show, Salman Khan's iconic looks are major fashion goals. Let's have a look at some of his eyeconic fashion looks that became a trend.

1. Blue Feroza Stone Bracelet

In many interviews, Salman Khan revealed that he wears the blue feroza stone bracelet because his father always wore it. he said, "My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet." Since then, it became a trend. The actor is seen wearing this bracelet always and has been an inspiration to all to don this piece.

2. Shirtless Looks

In popular movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Partner, Bodyguard, Ready, Sultan and Dabang, Salman Khan's shirtless fashion made the internet go crazy. With his six-pack abs, perfect physique and well-toned body, the actor served as major style and fashion goals for his fans.

3. Street Style Fashion

From donning a simple cuffed shirt, cap a pair of jeans to sweatshirts and hoodies, Salman Khan has a versatile wardrobe. He mixes and matches his attires and formulates his fashion style which has become a major trend in the style and fashion world.

4. Sunglasses

The Dabangg star became quite viral after his quirky yet stylish avatar with a pair of sunglasses in the Dabangg movie. After the movie became a hit, his sunglasses style also became viral among youngsters.

5. Classic Suits

The actor serves as a fashion style icon in pairs of classic suits with apt hairstyles and personalities. The 57-year-old star has a bold personality and never remains behind in posing as a gentleman with effortless style and comfort.