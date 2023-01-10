Sakat Chauth Chand Time 2023: Moonrise Timings For Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi In Delhi, Mumbai, London, Los Angeles

ON JANUARY 10, 2023, Sakat Chauth will be observed all throughout the nation. All moms observe this fast solely for the benefit of their sons and daughters. The Sakat Chauth festival is essentially devoted to Lord Ganesha, and it is observed on the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi tithi of the Magh month. Some individuals also worship Sakat Maa, also referred to as Sankat Mata. Rajasthanis are known to do this quite frequently.

All followers of this religion observe a daylong fast, and both women and men break it by offering aragh to the moon deity. Here are some of the moonrise times for today in several Indian cities as well as from other parts of the world. The same tithe is also supplied below for your convenience.

Generally, the Sakat Chauth is celebrated on January 10, which is the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. This year, it will start at 12.09 p.m. on January 10 and terminate at 2.31 p.m. on January 11. Most often observed in northern India, Sakat Chauth is a day when women fast from sunrise until moonrise. On this day, women pray to Lord Ganesha and present him with Till Koot while dressed traditionally. The Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth are other names for this Sakat Chauth.