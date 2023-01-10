Sakat Chauth Chand Time 2023: Moonrise Timings For Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi In Delhi, Mumbai, London, Los Angeles

Generally, the Sakat Chauth is celebrated on January 10, which is the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.

By Priyanka Munshi
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 06:00 PM IST
Minute Read
Sakat Chauth Chand Time 2023: Moonrise Timings For Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi In Delhi, Mumbai, London, Los Angeles
Know about the timing of the moonrise for Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi in Delhi, Mumbai, London, and Los Angeles. (Image Credit: Pexels)

ON JANUARY 10, 2023, Sakat Chauth will be observed all throughout the nation. All moms observe this fast solely for the benefit of their sons and daughters. The Sakat Chauth festival is essentially devoted to Lord Ganesha, and it is observed on the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi tithi of the Magh month. Some individuals also worship Sakat Maa, also referred to as Sankat Mata. Rajasthanis are known to do this quite frequently.

All followers of this religion observe a daylong fast, and both women and men break it by offering aragh to the moon deity. Here are some of the moonrise times for today in several Indian cities as well as from other parts of the world. The same tithe is also supplied below for your convenience.

Generally, the Sakat Chauth is celebrated on January 10, which is the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. This year, it will start at 12.09 p.m. on January 10 and terminate at 2.31 p.m. on January 11. Most often observed in northern India, Sakat Chauth is a day when women fast from sunrise until moonrise. On this day, women pray to Lord Ganesha and present him with Till Koot while dressed traditionally. The Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth are other names for this Sakat Chauth.

Also Read
With Increased Instances Of Sleep Disorders, Comes Higher Risk Of..
With Increased Instances Of Sleep Disorders, Comes Higher Risk Of..

City Chaturthi Tithi Begins Chaturthi Tithi Ends Moonrise on Sankashti Day
Delhi 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:41 PM
Kolkata 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:04 PM
Patna 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:13 PM
Lucknow 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:28 PM
Agra 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:40 PM
Mathura 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:41 PM
Kanpur 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:31 PM
Gorakhpur 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:18 PM
Varanasi 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:22 PM
Mumbai 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 09:13 PM
Pune 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 09:09 PM
Hyderabad 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:52 PM
Chennai 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:50 PM
Indore 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:55 PM
Jaipur 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 08:50 PM
Surat 12:09 PM on Jan 10, 2023 02:31 PM on Jan 11, 2023 09:10 PM
London 06:39 AM on Jan 10, 2023 09:01 AM on Jan 11, 2023 07:45 PM
Paris 07:39 AM on Jan 10, 2023 10:01 AM on Jan 11, 2023 08:42 PM
Los Angeles 10:39 PM on Jan 09, 2023 01:01 AM on Jan 11, 2023 08:35 PM
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.