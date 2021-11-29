New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Saint Andrew's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas, is annually celebrated on November 30. It is an official national day in Scotland, and since 2015 it has been a national holiday in Romania. Saint Andrew's Day marks the beginning of the traditional Advent devotion of the Saint Andrew Christmas Novena. The day is believed to have originated from the reign of Malcolm III (1058-1093).

Who was Saint Andrew?

He was one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, who were chosen to closely follow him. Later, he became the patron saint of Cyprus, Scotland, Greece, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople,[3] San Andres Island (Colombia), Saint Andrew (Barbados) and Tenerife (Spain).

Saint Andrew's Day 2021: History

As per belief, Saint Andrew's day originated from the reign of Malcolm III. It was thought that the ritual 'slaughter of animals', associated with Samhain, was pushed to this date to make sure that enough animals were kept alive for winter.

In Germany, the feast day is celebrated as Andreasnacht, in Austria with the custom of Andreasgebet, in Poland as Andrzejki, and in Russia as Andrew's night. Also, it is an official flag day in Scotland.

Saint Andrew's Day 2021: Celebration

The day is marked with a celebration of Scottish culture and traditional food and music. Also, the day marks the beginning of the winter season in Scotland, encompassing Hogmanay and Burns Night. There are week-long celebrations in the town of St Andrews and in some other Scottish cities.

However, with the pandemic in being, Scottish people have resorted to small or virtual parties. People celebrate the day with close family and friends at home and cook traditional food, such as Cullen skink - a type of fish soup - or lamb.

