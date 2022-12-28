Sagittarius Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions To Know How The New Year Will Be For The Fire Sign | Read Here

READ BELOW the astrological predictions for the Sagittarius zodiac sign for the new year 2023 predicted by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore).

This year of Sagittarius people is likely to be blissful with increased interest in religion, work and spirituality. In the year ahead, you may also do charity, but the situation will become an obstacle in doing all this. Whatever work the natives undertake, they will be able to complete it. During the month of February, due to the position of Sun and Saturn sitting together with the house, there are high chances of promotion for employed people.

Moreover, the people who are trying for a government job can get success. In March, due to Saturn sitting in the third house, there will be a positive confluence of intelligence and bravery in the natives. In the month of April, there is a possibility of profit from the professional arena, along with an inflow of money. Married life is going to be pleasant in the month of May. Due to the presence of Venus in the seventh house, an atmosphere of respect, love and romance will be created between married couples.

In June, the person may formulate a tendency to make external relations, due to the combination of Mars and Venus sitting in the eighth house. Because of this, the native may get into trouble and may have to face legal proceedings, so be careful. There is also a possibility of profit from the maternal family this year. Between the months of September and November, negligence of health can be heavy.

Before eating food, the people of the Sagittarius zodiac should offer food to their favourite deity, and ancestors. The first chapatti should be taken out of the food for the cow. An education material should be donated to small children on Thursday. Gemstone Suggestion- people with the Sagittarius zodiac sign should wear gold gemstone or tiger eye gemstone.