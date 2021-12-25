News Desk | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, both success and failure will go hand in hand. Also, there will be some health-related problems due to mental and physical complications. On the financial front, you are advised to take necessary precautions, else you might face consequences.

In the second half of the year, you may not get favourable results even after hard work. However, you are advised to keep doing hard work and be extra careful in the month of June, July and November. You are advised to chalk out a plan for the use of money. Also, do not take unreasonable decisions at the request of anyone.

The change of Jupiter will increase the ill effects of Saturn. So try to stay away from unnecessary debates, controversies etc. New relations will be formed in the social, political field.

Education Competition: This year, with hard work and understanding, there will be success in the entrance exam, interview etc, in February, March, May, October and November. People associated with research work might also achieve success. Try for a job in Mechanical Engineering, Medical, Civil Services, Hotel Management, Professor or Educational Sector. You should work very carefully in the academic field this year.

Economic: Capital investment in economic plans can be done in the first half of the year. By investing money in interest, you will also get the benefit of ancestral property. You are advised to think thoroughly before starting a new business. Salaried folks are likely to get, both relocation and promotion in the second half of the year. There is a strong possibility of a loss of money in the months of February, March, July, August and November. People associated with the business must keep a close eye on their employees, else they may incur some losses. It is important to pay attention to the security system of ancestral property.

Health and Family: In the months of June, July, August and September, there is a possibility of suffering from diseases, fever, cold diseases, suffering from boils, skin diseases etc. In the first half of the year, the family environment will be favourable, you will fulfil your family responsibilities very well. You are advised to deal with sensitive situations wisely.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv