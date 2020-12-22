Sagittarius Horoscope 2021: This year you are going to witness lots of drama in your love life and might feel pressure in your professional life. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2020, for Sagittarius, was all about overcoming obstacles which shaped your personality and made you a strong person. This year you also witnessed many unexpected changes in your life that in a way helped you in accepting the change and how to adapt in process. Talking about your upcoming year then this might continue with some changes in 2021.

So to know more about your 2021 journey then read on:

Career

In the year 2021, you are going to feel pressure in your professional life as Jupiter and Saturn are coming together in your brainy third house of communication. So it is advised to you to pay attention to the way you manage your tasks, analyze information and connect intellectually with people around you during work.

By late January you might witness disruptions in your routine that will lead to surprising results, as Uranus and Mars are coming together in your productive sixth house. Also, when Mars will connect with Pluto in your competitive tenth house, early September, you might witness an overwhelming boost of ambition.

Love

In the year 2021, you are going to engage with many dramatic changes in your love life all at once, however, by May and June, you will notice these things settling into place throughout the eclipse. These eclipses will activate your seventh house of partnership and will leave a lasting impact on your relationships. Also, it will evoke separations that will inspire your growth.

By the end of April, you will witness a powerful pull toward smouldering intimacy and irresistibility as Venus in your romance sector will fight with Pluto. However, by late May, you might witness notice some extra drama taking place your love life such as misunderstandings or miscommunications, when Mercury stations retrograde in your relationship sector.

Overview of the Year 2021

In the year 2021, you are going to spend time learning extensively as Saturn will spend the year challenging your brainpower and putting your intelligence to the test. As the North Node transits your partnership seventh house, you might embrace cosmic opportunities to welcome the relationships you truly deserve.

Talking about your personal life related to the family than between May and July, Jupiter take a dip into your emotional fourth house which will inspire you to return to the most comfortable and nurturing life with love and care.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv