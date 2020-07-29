The vaccine candidate for which the approval will be sought as early as by 10th of August, is currently under second phase of clinical trial.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Displaying its Soviet-era like competitive spirit during the Coronavirus crisis, Russia is reportedly aiming to approve its COVID-19 vaccine before mid-August for wider public use. The adenoviral vector-based vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, will be first given to the frontline health workers who remain at the most risk of contracting the contagion infection.

The vaccine candidate for which the approval will be sought as early as by 10th of August, is currently under second phase of clinical trial. Russian developers have scheduled to complete the second phase of clinical trials by 3rd August. In parallel to the phase-3 trials which are scheduled to start from 4th August onward, the frontline health workers in Russia will receive Gamaleya Institute's COVID-19 vaccine once it gets the due approval from authorities, CNN reported.

Russian defence ministry told the media that its soldiers served as volunteers during the clinical trials of the vaccine, and will ‘continue to serve’ until the objective of vaccine is reached.

Data not public yet, peer review yet to begin

Russian officials, as reported by CNN said that their scientific data is currently being compiled and will be out for peer review and publication by early August.

Russia starts human trials of its second vaccine candidate too

Siberia-based Vector Virology Institute injected its potential COVID-19 vaccine to first five volunteers on Tuesday, July 27th.

The state-owned virology institute is testing a peptide vaccine, which was previously used against Ebola.

"Russia marshaled its leadership position in vaccine development and its proven Ebola and MERS vaccine platform to bring the first safe and efficient solution to the world's biggest problem," Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is financing Russian vaccine research was quoted as saying by CNN.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta