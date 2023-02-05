Rose Day 2023: 5 Innovative Gift Ideas To Make Your Partner Feel Special During This Week Of Love

AS THE WEEK of love, Valentine's week is approaching, all the couples must have started to think and decide about creative ways to make their partner for Valentine's Day. One of the best ways is to surprise your partner with some out-of-the-box and meaningful gifts that add value to your relationship. Valentine's week will kick start by the first day as 'Rose Day' which will be celebrated on February 07. Generally, on this day people gift different types of roses to their partner to show their love. People on rose day, offer and receive flowers as a sign of love and respect and stand for specific meanings. However, to make your loved one feel special, you can choose some other gift ideas other than flowers, read to know more.

1. Preserved Roses

Preserved roses are a great way to decorate your home with color and fresh fragrance without any hassle of maintenance. It also makes a great gift option that your partner can keep for months and years to come. Roses are a symbol of love and an ideal gifting thing. It is made with fresh flowers processed through a unique and non-toxic preservation method.

2. Rose With A Message In The Box

You can make a handmade box of a handmade sheet of hard paper and include rose petals and red roses into it. Along with the roses, you can add some notes to the box. Write sweet messages for your partner over those notes and lock them in that box. Your partner will feel extra special with roses and those handwritten notes.

3. Rose Bouquet

Rose bouquets are one of the most popular gift options for rose day. Flowers can boost and strengthens bonds between friends and romantic lovers. Gifting roses is the best way to connect to other people with deep emotions and feelings.

4. Love Hampers

Many people want to present more than one gift to their partner on Valentine's Day. Numerous ranges of love hampers mean 'the one for you.' They are filled with chocolates, flowers, stuffed toys, personalized frames, mugs, cards, and many more.

5. Valentine's Cards

What can be much better than gifting a handmade valentine's day card to someone special? Handmade cards represent bonds, feelings, emotions, and many more personal for the other person. Handmade gifts are unique masterpieces without any replicas. They are a unique way to make someone feel special with love and effort.