Rose Day 2023: Here Are The Perfect Flowers For Your Valentine According To Their Zodiac Sign

Rose Day 2023: Present the special gift of roses to your partner according to their astrological sign. (Image Credits: Freepik)

VALENTINE's Day is just a few days away and everyone is looking for the best ways to show their love and affection to their partners. Valentine's week will begin on February 07 with Rose Day followed by other days such as propose day, chocolate day, teddy day among others. The beginning of Valentine's week surrounds the air with love and romance. ON Rose Day, people exchange roses with their loved ones to make them feel loved and special. Though a red rose is the ideal one for Valentine's day celebrations, giving roses to your partner according to their zodiac sign can be much more fruitful. Therefore, we bring you a list of types of roses that you can present to your partner as per their zodiac signs.

Aries

Aries is a fiery sign, ruled by Mars. The auspicious colour for Aries is red which is known to bring success and good luck in all of their ventures. Other than red, you can also surprise them with yellow and white roses.

Taurus

Taurus is represented by a bull, they are born with artistic propensity. Taurus is a calm sign which signifies persistence, patience and reliability. Therefore, pink roses are the best for Taurus people.

Gemini

The third astrological sign, Gemini under the tropical zodiac, the Sun transits this sign between May 21 to June 21. It is represented by the twins, Castor and Pollux, known as the Discuri in Greek Mythology. Pink, light yellow and green are the colours of the Gemini zodiac sign.

Cancer

It is a cardinal water sign, represented by the crab. Under the tropical zodiac, the Sun transits this area between approximately June 22 and July 22. Cancerians are nurturing, sensitive, self-protective and compassionate, seeking and offering love. Cancer is considered one of the most emotional zodiac signs and is ruled by the Moon. Therefore, white or silver are the colours of crab, so you can combine white and red roses to present to your partner.

Leo

The fifth zodiac sign, Leo is represented by the Lion. They are dramatic, self-confident, dominant and creative people. It is a royal sign ruled by the Sun, therefore the best colours for Leo are orange, yellow and pure red.

Virgo

Virgo is the earth sign represented by the Goddess of wheat and agriculture. It is the sixth zodiac sign transit between August 23 and September 22. Blue, white and green is the best colours for Virgo.

Libra

The seventh astrological sign, Libra is an air sign represented by the scales and governs the period from September 22 to about October 23. Libras are compassionate and empathetic people with disliking conflicts and confrontations. Pink and blue are the best colours of the Libra zodiac sign.

Scorpio

This astrological sign originated from the constellation of Scorpius. They are assertive and compassionate people with determination and focus as their characteristics. As per the Astrology Bible, deep red is the most auspicious colour for Scorpians.

Sagittarius

The ninth astrological sign, Sagittarius is considered to govern the period from about November 22 to about December 21. It is the star sign and can be characterised by open-minded and philosophical views. Purple and orange are some of the best colours for this zodiac sign.

Capricorn

It is a sign that represents time and responsibility and is often serious by nature. With Saturn ruling, this zodiac sign, purple can be an auspicious colour for them.

Aquarius

Aquarius is the eleventh astrological sign, which transits between January 20 and about February 18. They are truthful, assertive, confident, analytical and innovative. Light blue is the Aquarius spirit colour, and reddish-orange and white are Aquarius colours for love.

Pisces

The last and final zodiac sign, Pisces is the water sign, symbolised by two fish swimming in opposite directions and transiting between February 19 and March 20. It is a sign of incorrigible romantics. White, green, pink and red are colours for these zodiac signs.