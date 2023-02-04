Rose Day 2023: 7 Types Of Roses And Their Meanings To Make Your Partner Feel Special On Valentine's Day

AS WE have already stepped into the month of love, Valentine's Day is just a week ahead. Valentine's Day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine and is annually celebrated on February 14. However, Valentine's week starts a week before the main day. Valentine's week includes seven romantic days with separate significance to showcase your love for someone special. Rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day and kiss day followed by Valentine's day is the complete week of love celebrated in February.

The first day of Valentine's week is celebrated as 'Rose Day' on February 07 every year. People on this day, express their love and gratitude towards their loved ones by gifting them roses of different colours. The day holds special importance to convey how special their loved ones are. Therefore, to celebrate and impress someone special on this rose day, we bring you a compiled list of different types of roses, colours of roses and what they signify.

1. Red Roses

Red roses are a time-honoured way to say 'I Love You' to someone special. Red colour roses are used to convey love, passion and a string of romantic endeavours for another person. It is one of the best ways to convey your feelings without even saying anything.

2. White Roses

White colour roses are traditionally associated with marriages and new beginnings. These roses are a way to honour a friend or loved one in recognition of a new beginning or a farewell. The white colour signifies respect, hope and love in an indescribable manner.

3. Ivory Roses

Ivory refers to an off-white colour which appears as a shade darker. These colour roses are often used to make an elegant presentation and can provide a calming vibe and a sense of luxury. It also represents charms and can be ideal to gift to someone with exquisite taste and style.

4. Peach Roses

Peach-coloured roses are commonly associated with the feminine side, innocence and youth. They are commonly a symbol of affection, care, gratitude, sincerity and warm feelings. They also symbolize appreciation, modesty, affection, and sympathy.

5. Pink Roses

Pink roses are among one the most common types of roses which represent gratitude and admiration. They are a perfect choice to gift to friends, siblings or teachers. Pink-coloured roses represent a sense of feminity and elegance.

6. Blue Roses

Blue roses signify mystery or attaining the impossible. They symbolize sensitivity and feelings, true love and a sense of longing.

7. Yellow Roses

Yellow roses are considered best to signify friendships. Yellow roses are universally known as the symbol of friendships and people gift them to their close friends on a birthday or to celebrate their friendships. This colour rose to represent joy, warmth and a free-spirited vibe.