New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rohini Vrat is one of the essential days for people who belong to the Jain community. The fast is observed on the day of Rohini Nakshatra and is done at the end of Rohini nakshatra in Margashirsha Nakshatra. People of the Jain community celebrate the fast every month, making it 12 fasts a year. According to Jainism, both men and women can keep the fast. However, it is essential for women to observe the fast.

Rohini Vrat 2021: Significance

The women of the Jain community are required to observe the fast with sincerity and diligence. The day is celebrated for the peace of home and family. The fast starts when Rohini Nakshatra appears in the sky. Rohini Nakshatra is referred as the consort of the Moon and is considered the brightest star among all the stars.

Rohini Vrat 2021: Date and Time

This month, the event will be observed on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Shubh Muhurat Begin: Dec 17, 10:40 AM

Shubh Muhurat End : Dec 18, 1:48 PM

Moon is the ruling planet of Rohini Nakshatra, and Brahma is the deity as per the Vedic. Lord Vasupujya is worshipped on the day of Rohini Vrat and is one of the 24 Tirthankaras.

Rohini Vrat 2021: Worship Method

First, people observe the fast and clean their house. Then they take a bath with water which contains 'Ganga Jal' or Ganga water. Then they offer water to the Sun God. One should know that eating food at night is prohibited in the Jain religion, due to which people should consume fruit before sunset.

