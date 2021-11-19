New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rohini Vrat 2021 is one of the significant days for the Jain community as, on this day, women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. Rohini is one of the Nakshatra out of twenty-seven Nakshatra in Jain and Hindu calendar. The Rohini fast is observed at the end of Rohini nakshatra in Margashirsha Nakshatra. As per Jainism, both men and women can observe this fast, but it's mandatory for women. This month the vast will be observed on November 20, 2021.

Rohini Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: November 20, Saturday

Sunrise: 6:48 AM

Sunset: 05:26 PM

Tithi: Pratipada upto 05:04 PM

Rohini Vrat 2021: Significance

It is one of the special days for Jainism, as, on this day, women observe fast for the betterment, healthy, wealthy life of their husband and family. According to Drik Panchang, "Rohini fasting is observed on the day when Rohini Nakshatra prevails after sunrise. It is believed that those who observe Rohini fasting can get rid of all types of sorrows and poverty. The Parana of Rohini Nakshatra is done during Margashirsha Nakshatra when Rohini."

Usually, Rohini Vrat is observed for 3, 5 or 7 years continuously. Rohini fasting should be concluded with Udyapana.

Rohini Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Set up an altar with the idol of Jain God Vasupujya.

- Offer flowers, incense and prasad.

- Recite Kanakdhara stotra.

- Prayers are offered to ask to be forbidden for the ill behaviour and mistakes done.

- Observe fast after Rohini Nakshatra appears in the sky.

- Conclude the fast when Mrigashira Nakshatra rises in the sky.

- Donations are made to the poor and needy is auspicious.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv