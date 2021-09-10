Rishi Panchami 2021: It is observed two days after Hartalika Teej and one day after Ganesha Chaturthi. This year, the auspicious day is falling on September 11, 2021, the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rishi Panchami, also known as Rushi Panchami, is one of the important days of Hindus as, on this day, the entire gamut of sages, from the ancient to the present time, are honoured. Rishi Panchami is not a festival, but a fasting day, that is, mainly observed by the women to honour Sapta Rishis (7 sages), and to get rid of Rajaswala Dosha.

Sapta Rishis were the seven great sages who devoted their lives for the betterment of humankind. With their knowledge, they enlightened people with basic principles of taking goodness to a higher level.

Rishi Panchami is observed two days after Hartalika Teej and one day after Ganesha Chaturthi. This year, the auspicious day is falling on September 11, 2021, the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad month.

Rishi Panchami 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 11, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 09:57 PM on September 10, 2021

Subh Tithi Ends - 07:37 PM on September 11, 2021

Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:32 PM

Rishi Panchami 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, those women who observe fast on this day gets rid of Rajaswala Dosha. It is for women who broke the protocol during the menstrual cycle, that is, women are not allowed to enter the kitchen, participate in religious activities or touch any family members. Those who break these protocols get Rajaswala Dosh.

This auspicious day is mainly observed by Nepali Hindus. In some regions, three days of Hartalika Teej fasting ends on Rishi Panchami. However, in Gujarat, this day is observed as Sama Pancham, the agricultural community keeps fast. Sama is a type of grass that is consumed by Gujrati farmers on this day and women take baths in the holy river and do kirtans.

