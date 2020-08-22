This year, the festival of Rishi Panchami, this year, will be celebrated on August 23. This comes a day after the nation begins the festivities of the 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Rishi Panchami is celebrated across the nation with full fervour and enthusiasm. The festival is an auspicious Hindu fasting day, especially for women, who observe fasts during the day and worship the Sapta Rishi or the seven sages.

The Sapta Rishi – Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha – were created by Lord Brahma, who is also known as ‘the creator of the universe’ in Hinduism, to help mankind and provide them education.

Rishi Panchami, also known as ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ in some areas of Kerala is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, according to Hindu Lunar Calendar.

Rishi Panchami Date and Vrat Muhurat:

Rishi Panchami falls on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020.

Puja Muhurat – 11:06 AM to 01:41 PM

Puja Duration – 02 Hours 36 Mins

Panchami Tithi Begins – 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020

Panchami Tithi Ends – 05:04 PM on Aug 23, 2020

Rishi Panchami Pooja Vidhi:

- On this day, taking a holy bath is very important in a nearby sacred river.

- Devotees offer panchamrit to Sapta-Rishi statues after bathing in River.

- After this, the sandalwood and vermillion tilak is applied by the devotees

- Flowers, sweets, foods, scented incense; lamps, etc. Were offered to Sapt-Rishis.

- The Sapt Rishis were worshipped wearing white clothes yagyopaviton and naivedya along with chanting of mantras.

- It is very important to listen to the folklore stories during Rishi Panchami fast by worshiping these sapta-rishis with complete pious practices.

Rituals:

After taking a bath in the morning, put on clean clothes on Rishi Panchami day. Make a square-shaped diagram (Mandal) using haldi, kumkum, and roli at a clean place in your home. Place the image of Sapta Rishi (the seven sages) on the Mandal.

Pour pure water and Panchamrut over the image. Do their tika using sandalwood (Chandan) and put on a garland of flowers and offer flowers to the Sapta Rishi. Make them wear the sacred thread (Yagyopavit) and offer them white clothes.

