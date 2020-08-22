The festival is dedicated to Saptarishis who were created by Lord Brahma to impart education to the human race.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rishi Panchami, a traditional festival that commemorates the seven great sages, or Saptarishis, will be celebrated by devotees, predominantly women, across the country on August 23 -- a Sunday. The auspicious occasion falls two days after Hartalika Teej and a day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festival falls on the month of Bhadrapada (August-September) on the fifth day of Shukla Panchami. The term Rishi denotes sages, while Panchami signifies the fifth day. The day is observed as Vishwakarma Puja in some parts of Kerala. Here’s all you need to know about this auspicious festival.

History and Significance of Rishi Panchami

The festival is dedicated to Saptarishis — namely Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha — who were created by Lord Brahma to impart education to the human race. They passed down wisdom to the mankind so that it is able to follow the path of knowledge, understand the basic principles of goodness, and become enlightened.

It is believed that a person is relieved from all sins of the present or past life if he or she observes fast and performs rituals on this day. The festival is predominantly celebrated by women, who observe a fast and perform puja to pay homage to the seven great sages.

Rituals performed on the day of Rishi Panchami

Devotees wake up early and ritual baths in holy rivers, ponds or in other water masses. The purpose of rituals is to sanctify oneself completely. Special Pujas are organised in the honour of Sapta Rishis, Navagraha (nine planets - Surya, Chandra, Buddh, Shukr, Shani, Mangal, Brihaspati, Rahu and Ketu), Arundathi – the mother of the devas, and women offer prasad to them.

People of the Agrawal and Maheshwari communities in Rajasthan celebrate the day as Raksha Bandhan and women tie the sacred thread on their brothers’ hand and pray for success, long life and safety.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja