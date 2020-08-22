Rishi Panchami 2020 Date and Time: Rishi Panchami, which is also known as ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ in some areas of Kerala, is observed on the Panchang tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rishi Panchami is a festival that is celebrated mostly by women in India. Observed two days after Hartalika Teej, Rishi Panchami is a traditional festival to worship the Sapta Rishi or the seven sages.

The Sapta Rishi – Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha – were created by Lord Brahma, who is also known as ‘the creator of the universe’ in Hinduism, to help mankind and provide them education.

Rishi Panchami 2020 Day and Date:

Rishi Panchami, which is also known as ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ in some areas of Kerala, is observed on the Panchang tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar. This year, we will be observing it on August 23, just a day after the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rishi Panchami 2020 Time:

According to drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat for puja of Rishi Panchami is between 11:05 am to 1:42 pm on Sunday while the Panchami Tithi will begin at 7:57 pm August 22 and continue till 5.04 pm on August 23.

How is Rishi Panchami celebrated?

Also known as ‘Sama Pancham’ in Gujarat, Rishi Panchami is celebrated by people across India with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. On this day, people, especially women, take baths in a holy river and worship Lord Ganesh, the Sapta Rishis, Navagraha (nine planets - Surya, Chandra, Buddh, Shukr, Shani, Mangal, Brihaspati, Rahu and Ketu), Arundathi – the mother of the devas. Special pujas are being organised in their honour and women offer the prasad to them. Some people also observe fast on this day to seek the blessings of the Sapta Rishis.

In Rajasthan, people of the Agrawal and Maheshwari communities celebrate Rishi Panchami as Raksha Bandhan and women tie the sacred thread on their brothers’ hand and pray for success, long life and safety.

