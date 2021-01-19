Republic Day 2021: Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited UK PM Borish Johnson for Republic Day but he canceled his trip to India on January 5 due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 and this time the country will mark its 72nd Republic Day. On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect. Indian was a colony of the British for over 200 years and after that, it became independent from the rule of the British Raj following the struggle of the Indian independence movement.

History of Republic Day

For the unversed, the Congress party demanded purna swaraj on the last Sunday of January 1930, which fell on January 26.

On December 9, 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time in New Delhi in the Constitution Hall, and thus after that, a drafting committee was appointed and Dr B R Ambedkar was appointed as the chairman of the committee. The Constituent Assembly took almost three years (two years, eleven months and seventeen days to be precise) to complete the drafting of the Constitution for Independent India. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Jawaharlal Nehru also wrote in his autobiography, "Independence Day came, January 26th, 1930, and it revealed to us, in a flash, the earnest and enthusiastic mood of the country. There was something vastly impressive about the great gatherings everywhere, peacefully and solemnly taking the pledge of independence without any speeches or exhortation."

What changes will be seen in Republic Day 2021?

This day is celebrated by hoisting the national flag, the parade of Defence and paramilitary forces, some traditional performances, and by the exhibition of various tableaux.

However, this year's celebration of Republic Day will look a little different due to the coronavirus. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited UK PM Borish Johnson for the 72nd Republic Day to be the chief guest but he canceled his trip to India on January 5 due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain.

After this, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that there will be no foreign Head of State or Head of Government as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day event due to the global COVID-19 situation. This is going to be the fourth time in history when India will celebrate its Republic Day without any foreign leader as chief guest. The last time it had happened was in 1966, and before that in 1953 and 1952.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma