Republic Day 2023: 6 Best Songs To Celebrate The Valor And Pride Of The Country

THE HISTORIC occasion of Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 annually with great enthusiasm and joy. This special day celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution years ago. The preparations of the day are in full swing and are all set to take place at the Kartavya Path- Rajpath, where the country's military will be showcasing its power and valor. Therefore, to celebrate the day with great joy, we bring you the six best songs to celebrate the valor and pride of the country.

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam





2. Aisa Des Hai Mera





3. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai





4. Des Rangila





5. Teri Mitti





6. Ae Watan