REPUBLIC DAY, which is observed on January 26th, is among the most significant to all Indians. This day honours the nation's relentless fight for freedom as well as the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the nation. Every city in the nation raises the flag, performs patriotic music, and holds celebrations. So, these are some cities that, in the name of patriotism, act a little differently.

New Delhi

People travel to Delhi from many other nations solely to see the Republic Day procession. Every Indian should put attending the Republic Day festivities in New Delhi on their bucket list. From parades to huge celebrations, this is one of the best days of the year. The march at Rajpath in the morning and sightseeing in various parts of Delhi throughout the day

Bangira

On Bangira Hill in Uttar Pradesh, the Jhansi Fort offers a panorama of the entire city. The fort served as the city's watchtower. There are plenty of additional sites to see, including the City Church, Rani Mahal, and Panchkuian Temple.

Pune

Pune is renowned for its history and is one of the greatest places in Idaho to take into consideration for all of your commercial needs. The 18th-century Aga Khan Palace is well-known for housing Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi, and his assistant Mahadev Desai. Pune, a city in Maharashtra, is also very significant in relation to the Indian Independence Movement.

Port Blair

In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Port Blair's Cellular Jail is sometimes referred to as Kala Pani. The British designed the facility to prevent inmates from ever escaping. It is now a public museum and has undergone a transformation.

Amritsar

Amritsar alone is the location with the biggest historical significance in India. Punjab's Amritsar has a huge historical significance. The Wagah border and the Jallianwala Bagh witnessed violent episodes during the battle for independence. The bullet holes serve as a sombre reminder of the crimes committed during the War of Independence.

Gorakhpur

Chauri Chaura is the most picturesque and lovely location in Uttar Pradesh. Do you know that the Uttar Pradesh district of Gorakhpur is home to the Chauri Chaura Memorial? It was built in honour of the independence movement's fallen freedom heroes. Pay respects to those who sacrificed all for the love of their country by visiting this memorial.