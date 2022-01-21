New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Republic Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. Citizens on this day get up early in the morning to watch the parade and attend the flag unfurling at their social event. This year, the country will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. It was on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect.

Also, on the occasion of Republic Day, schools and colleges organise a function with several competitions such as debate, speech, essay etc. This year too, students will be celebrating the event virtually, so here we are with some sample essays and tips that can enhance your speech/essay. Check out below:

Republic Day 2022: Speech/Essay Ideas

Short Speech

Good morning to everyone. All of us are gathered here to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of our country today. I am obliged and honoured to give a speech on republic day. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26, every year, with a lot of joy, happiness, and pride in our hearts. As on this day in the year 1950, the Indian constitution came into effect. We all know that India got independence on August 15, 1947, but the nation didn’t have any constitution of its own. However, after many discussions and considerations, a committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar submitted a draft of the Indian constitution, which was adopted on November 26, 1949, and officially came into effect on January 26, 1950.

I would like to conclude my speech by saying that India is a democratic country. The citizens living in a democratic country enjoy the privilege to elect their leader to lead the country. Although there has been a lot of improvement till now, still nation is facing a few problems such as pollution, poverty, unemployment etc. One thing we all can do is to promise each other that we will become a better version of ourselves, so that we could contribute to solving all these problems and making our nation a better place. Thank you, Jai Hind.

2. The entire Nation is lit up in tricolour to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. It is not just another national holiday and is the feeling of honour as India got independence from British rule in 1950 and got 'Purna Swaraj'. It is the day on which the Constitution of India officially came into effect. People celebrate republic day to mark the first revolution against the British regime.

January 26 carries a great significance for our country. It was on this day in 1930 the Indian National Congress proclaimed the demand for complete independence in the Lahore session. After that, on the same day in 1950, India came into existence as a Republic. The handwritten copies of the Constitution were signed by the members of the constituent assembly in January 1950 and after two days, it was announced as Republic Day.

Tips to ace Speech/Essay

1. History and Significance of Republic Day

2. The Constitution of India--It is the world's largest written constitution!

3. History of Tricolour

4. When was the first Republic Day parade held?

6. Dr Rajendra Prasad's first speech

7. 'Vande Mataram' got national song status

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv