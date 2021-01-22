Republic Day 2021: Every year, in the celebration of Republic Day, tableaux are represented that showcases the story or a scene from history, here's what you need to know about the tableaux.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is gearing up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday this year. On this day, the Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day is also known as the Gantantra Divas. Republic Day is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the nation.

On this day, a grand parade is organised at the Rajpath in New Delhi that showcases the defence capabilities, diversity, and rich cultural heritage. However, this time the celebration is going to look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, the parade will only cover a distance of 3.3 km instead of 8.2 km and it will start from Vijay Chowk and will end at the National Stadium. Every year, in the celebration of Republic Day, tableaux are represented that showcases the story or a scene from history.

What are Tableaux?

Tableaux are a group of motionless figures or models that showcases the story or scene from history. In the celebration of Republic Day, the states, departments, and ministries represent their achievements in the form of history or culture that are represented by their respective tableaux.

How are the tableaux selected?

The Ministry of Defence takes care of the selection process of tableaux. The selection process goes through a number of guidelines. According to the guidelines, the tableaux should represent some historical event, culture, heritage, development programmes, and environment. It is also mentioned that the tableaux must not carry any logos and should carry some animation and sound.

How the tableaux proposals take place?

The selection process of tableaux is very lengthy. In this, the Ministry of Defence sets up an expert committee with people from various fields of arts so that the proposals get shortlisted accordingly.

The expert committee consists of people from different fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. After this, they analyse the various proposals received from all ministries and departments, as well as states and the committee evaluate them in a series of meetings.

After this, the sketch or the design of the proposals are scrutinized and they are given the suggestion to make changes in it. After that, if the design gets approved, the participants are asked to come up with the 3D models of their proposals. After this process, the 3D models are examined for the final round and this is how the tableaux are selected.

To be noted, the guidelines also state that not more than one tableaux from an organization are selected for the parade.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma