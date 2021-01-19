Republic Day 2021: Republic Day is not less than a festival in India, on this day, the entire country is laced in tri-colours to convey that India is a nation where 'Unity in Diversity' is celebrated.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is soon going to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on 26 January 2021, to mark the first revolution against the British regime. On this day India Constitution was adopted in 1950 after attending the independence on 15 August 1947.

In India, Republic Day is not less than a festival, the whole country regardless of caste, creed, religion beams with joy. On this day, the entire country is laced in tri-colours to convey that India is a nation where 'Unity in Diversity' is celebrated.

On Republic Day, speeches are a common thing as it can influence people's mindset. So here we are with some ideas that teachers and students can add while making their speech this Republic Day.

Speech & Essay Ideas

1. Good Morning,



All of us are gathered here to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day of our country today. This event is a very wonderful and praising event for each one of us. In this eventful day, we should pray to god to enhance our country and welcome everyone of us. We observe Republic day on 26 January because the Constitution of India came to force on this day in 1950.

India is a very democratic and just nation where each citizen is allowed to choose the leader who deserves to lead the nation. Although there have been many improvements till now, few deteriorations have also come with it, such as unemployment, lack of literates, pollution, poverty, and so on. All we can do is promise today to solve this type of issues together as people of this nation to make this country one of the best nations in the world.

2. Republic Day reminds us of our struggle, how the Indian National Congress (INC) with the help of youths achieved its demand of Purn Swaraj. The struggle for freedom was based on some high principles and ideas, such as – non-violence, cooperation, non-discrimination, etc. For this reason, Republic Day is celebrated by all the Indians with great zeal and grandeur.

It also reminds us of the sacred values enshrined in the Constitution of India, it is a day of national pride. Display of grand military on the Republic Day parade reminds us that the security of our territorial sovereignty is the outcome of many sacrifices.

Topics to prepare Speech & Essay

1. Republic Day History, Significance and Importance

2. History of Tricolor

3. It took two years and 11 months to form the Constitution of India

4. The first parade was held on Republic Day in 1955

5. Indian constitution is the world’s largest written constitution

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv