Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan passed away on 17 April 1975 (aged 86) in Madras, Tamil Nadu. Therefore, remembering him on his upcoming 46th death anniversary take a look at some of his quotes and sayings that will inspire and enlighten you

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the best teachers the country has ever had, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a professor, philosopher, politician. He served the country as India’s first Vice-President and second President in the years 1952-1962 and 1962-1967 respectively. He believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country" and his birthday (September 5) is known to be the Teachers Day. Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded Bharat Ratna, Indian highest civilian award.

He passed away on April 17, 1975 (aged 86) in Madras, Tamil Nadu. Therefore, remembering him on his upcoming 46th death anniversary, here we are with his 15 quotes and sayings that will inspire and enlighten you.

The word Atman (Soul) means the ‘breath of life’. Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind or intellect.

When we think we know we cease to learn

Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world.

Religion is behavior and not mere belief.

Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbor. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbor is someone other than yourself.

Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibly of the Infinite.

The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing.

It is said that a man without religion is like a horse without bridle.

Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.

To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude.

A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.

It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not violation of integrity.

Reading a book gives us the habit of solitary reflection and true enjoyment.

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge.

There is nothing wonderful in my saying that Jainism was in existence long before the Vedas were composed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal