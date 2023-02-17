Reduce Lower Back Pain: 6 Effective Exercises To Relieve Your Pain ASAP

YOUR sitting position, your daily posture, how you move, whether you exercise vigorously, how you sleep, and other factors could all be contributing factors to your lower back discomfort. Yet, the study found that performing regular stretching exercises like weightlifting and arebics two or three times a week will greatly reduce lower back pain.

These are some lower back exercises that are simple and easy to do. Deconditioning and poor body mechanics are the main causes of lower back pain, and prior back discomfort can exacerbate the disease.

Supine Bridge

Lay on your back with your arms by your sides, your knees bent, and your feet flat on the ground. Slowly lift your hips off the floor while maintaining a straight back. 10 times through

Stretching With Power Back Rotation

Let your knees gradually slide to the right side of your body as you lay on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent. Take a five-second break before going back to the beginning. On each side, repeat this numerous times.

Dog Bird

Go on all fours and raise your right arm and left leg so they are parallel to the ground. Repeat with the right leg and left arm. Throughout the workout, make sure to keep your abs tight, your back straight, and your hips level. 10 times apiece on either side.

Double Knee-To-Chest Stretch

Lay on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your legs bent. For 20 to 30 seconds, lift your feet, bring both knees to your chest, and hug them with your arms. Repeat.

Child's Pose

Stretch your arms, lower your upper body between your knees, push your buttocks back into your heels, and lay your head for 20 to 30 seconds on the floor.

Cat Camel

Begin on all fours, placing your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Raise your back slowly upwards towards the ceiling. 10 times through.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)