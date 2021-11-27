New Delhi | Jgran Lifestyle Desk: Mars, also known as the Red Planet, is one of the important planets of our Solar System. It is the fourth planet from the Sun and the second-smallest planet. So to aware people of its existence, a day has been dedicated to it, Red Planet Day, which is annually celebrated on November 28. Mars carries the name of the Roman god of war and is refer as Red Planet due to the iron oxide prevalent on its surface. According to NASA, the iron minerals oxidize, or rust, causing the soil to look red.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some interesting facts that you must know. Check out below:

1. Mars has 2 moons called Deimos and Phobos. They are named after the two horses that pull the Roman god of war's chariot.

2. Mars has the largest volcano and highest mountain, Olympus Mons, in our solar system. It is 16 miles high and 600 km across the base, which is 3x the height of Mount Everest.

3. A day on Mars is 24 hours and 37 minutes longer than a day on Earth. It is because Mars takes longer than Earth to complete its orbit around the Sun.

4. In 2018, scientists found evidence of a lake under Mars' south polar ice cap.

5. As per scientists, the planet lost its global magnetic field about 4 billion years ago, resulting in the stripping of much of its atmosphere by the solar wind.

6. The first person to observe Mars with a telescope was Galileo Galilei in 1610.

7. In 2003, Mars passed closer to Earth than it had at any time in the past 60,000 years.

