In order to keep a check on your immune system and overall health you need to be extra careful in terms of your lifestyle and eating habits. Here are 5 must-have juices that can help you speed up your recovery from COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The probable cure-alls of Coronavirus and its symptoms are something that we have come across numerous times in the last year. However, still, the pandemic-induced fear of contracting the virus constantly looms over our heads.

Many people are falling prey to the deadly virus, but the good news is that most of them are able to fight the infection and are recovering well. Therefore, if you are one of them and think that the battle is over, well, not really. Yes, it is equally important to take care of your health while recovering from COVID-19. A lot of patients are facing pose recovery symptoms as this virus and its steroids and medicines take a toll on your immunity. So, in order to keep a check on your immune system and overall health you need to be extra careful in terms of your lifestyle and eating habits.

Therefore, here we are with 5 juices that will help you speed up your recovery from COVID-19.

1. Carrot, beetroot, amla, and ginger juice

Beetroots and carrots help the body to detoxify and improve liver health. On the other hand, Amla is densely rich in Vitamin C, which is great for boosting immunity. Just blend 2 chopped carrots, 1 beetroot, 2 amlas, and 1-inch ginger pieces. Add some black salt and lemon. Your juice is ready.

2. Mint-tomato juice

This juice is very rich in antioxidants and helps facilitate digestion. To make the juice, blend 4 tomatoes along with 10-12 mint leaves and a glass of water. You can add some black pepper, black salt, and lemon juice to further enhance the taste of the juice.

3. Kiwi, strawberry, and orange juice

A complete health booster, this juice is rich in antioxidants and helps boost the immunity system. Also, it keeps the blood pressure in check and helps prevent further sickness. To prepare the juice, take 2 peeled kiwis, 1 cup strawberries, 1 peeled orange, 1/2 cup water, and 1 tbsp. honey. Blend them together and your juice is ready.

4. Pineapple, green apple, and sweet lime (mausmi) juice

The juice is a storehouse of Vitamin C and calcium. It helps in digestion, improves the immune system, and keeps you energized. To make it, blend together 250 gm chopped pineapple, 2 peeled sweet lime, and 1 chopped green apple. Top it up with some black salt and mint leaves.

5. Turmeric, ginger, lemon, and orange juice

All the ingredients in this juice have antiinflammatory compounds that are full of antibacterial and antiviral properties. To make the juice, just blend together 2 peeled oranges, 5 tbsp. lemon juice, 1-inch ginger, and 2 tsp. turmeric powder.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal