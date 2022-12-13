Raw Turmeric In Winters: 6 Benefits Of 'Kacchi Haldi' To Stay Healthy This Season

POPULARLY KNOWN as one of the best natural home remedies to cure numerous health problems, turmeric is a powerhouse of health benefits. Raw turmeric or kacchi haldi is a food ingredient which promotes better health and well-being. It is a root plant used in spices as it is unadulterated and unprocessed.

During winter, people face numerous health and skin problems that are difficult to tackle. The anti-caterial and anti-fungal properties of raw teurmeric help in fighting diseases and infections such as the common cold, flu and other respiratory problems during winter. Read below to know more amazing benefits of kacchi haldi during winter.

1. Aids Digestion

Consuming raw turmeric regularly can help in improving bile production and facilitate digestion. The properties of kacchi haldi help in relieving the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

2. Antioxidant Properties

The antioxidant properties of raw turmeric protect body cells from damage and help in fighting infections such as the common cold and flu.

3. Cures Physical Ailments

It is a naturally occurring substance which helps in relieving winter sinuses, indigestion, cold, cough and joint pain. Consuming warm turmeric milk and tea can provide immediate relief.

4. Boots Immunity

Being one of the most powerful spices in the Indian kitchen, raw turmeric is rich in antioxidant curcumin, has antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties and is a natural immunity booster. According to a study published in Journal, Public Library of Science, the curcumin compound in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which promote immunity boosting.

5. Treats Urinary Tract Infections

With the strong antibacterial properties of the compound curcumin, raw turmeric is highly effective in treating colds, coughs, skin infections, urinary tract infections and fatty liver disease.

6. Maintain Blood Sugar Levels

According to Healthline, the active compound in kacchi haldi, curcumin can decrease the levels of glucose in the blood and other diabetes-related complications. It can also help in increasing insulin sensitivity and prevent weight gain.