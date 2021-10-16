New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh vrat is one of the important days for all Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This day falls on the Trayodashi tithi of the Lunar fortnight in both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on October 17 and since it's falling, on Sunday it will be called Ravi Pradosh Vrat.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and perform puja after sunset when Trayodashi tithi and Pradosha time overlap, making an auspicious time. They worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri for healthy, and prosperous life.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 17, Sunday

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 05:39 PM on Oct 17, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:07 PM on Oct 18, 2021

Day Pradosha Time - 05:49 PM to 08:20 PM

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 05:49 PM to 08:20 PM

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

It is one of the auspicious days to worship Lord Shiva as on this day he defeated the danavas and asuras who caused massive destruction. As per the Hindu texts, Lord Shiva and his mount Nandi protected the Devas from the demons during the Pradosh Kaal. This is why, devotees observe fast during Pradosh Kaal to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for a trouble-free, joyful, peaceful and prosperous life.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Take an early bath in the morning of Pradosh and wear clean clothes.

- In the evening visit Shiva temple for Abhishek.

- Abhishek is done by bathing Shivling with ghee, milk, honey, curd, sugar, gangajal, etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

- Chant Mahamrityunjay mantra, recite Shiv Chalisa and other mantras.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2021: Mantra

1. OM Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshi Mamritaat

2. OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dheemahi Tanno Rudra Prachodayat

3. OM Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

