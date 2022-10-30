Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: History, Significance And Celebrations Of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Birth Anniversary

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of great political leader and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 05:47 PM IST
Minute Read
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: (File Image)

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He was born on October 31, 1875, and is known as a nationalist, freedom fighter, and the first Home Minister of Independent India. He had put forth numerous efforts for the integration of Modern India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: History

Sardar Vallabhai Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875 and was known as one of the best lawyers, and potential political leader. The day of his birth anniversary was initiated to be observed as National Unity Day by the Indian government in 2014 with the objective to provide opportunities for everyone to streghthen unity and eliminate the possible threat to unity in the country.

The Statue of Unity which is considered the world's tallest building was dedicated to him in 2018 and became a popular tourist destination in India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: Celebrations

To mark National Unity Day, the government plans grand events to mark the day. The centre has planned to mark a grand-scale event along with paramilitary forces across the country. According to the reports of Hindustan Times, Hime Minister Amit Shah has asked all states to organise 75,000 unity runs and events for the people to take the pledge of unity on this day.

The celebrations in schools and colleges are upheld by initiating competitions such as speech competition, essay writing, talent hunts etc.

