Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: History, Significance And Celebrations Of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Birth Anniversary

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He was born on October 31, 1875, and is known as a nationalist, freedom fighter, and the first Home Minister of Independent India. He had put forth numerous efforts for the integration of Modern India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: History

Sardar Vallabhai Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875 and was known as one of the best lawyers, and potential political leader. The day of his birth anniversary was initiated to be observed as National Unity Day by the Indian government in 2014 with the objective to provide opportunities for everyone to streghthen unity and eliminate the possible threat to unity in the country.

The Statue of Unity which is considered the world's tallest building was dedicated to him in 2018 and became a popular tourist destination in India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: Celebrations

To mark National Unity Day, the government plans grand events to mark the day. The centre has planned to mark a grand-scale event along with paramilitary forces across the country. According to the reports of Hindustan Times, Hime Minister Amit Shah has asked all states to organise 75,000 unity runs and events for the people to take the pledge of unity on this day.

Glimpses of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade practice which is in full swing in the premises of Statue of Unity, to mark the birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhaiPatel and celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas on Oct 31st. pic.twitter.com/55xkGbYFWj — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) October 27, 2022

The celebrations in schools and colleges are upheld by initiating competitions such as speech competition, essay writing, talent hunts etc.