Rashtrapati Bhawan was shut for public view due to COVID-19 pandemic last year. And after almost 11 months it has been re-opened for visitors. Read on to know the details.

The wrath of COVID-19 seems to have affected almost everyone and especially the tourism industry. But, gradually things are bouncing back to normal and in the latest development, Rashtrapati Bhawan has re-opened for public from February 6. An official announcement was made through the statement from the house which said, "Visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.E. February 6, 2021, for the public.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan is the President of India’s official residence which was shut down for visitors and tourists last year due to the COVID-19’s outbreak. And now the governement decided to re-open it after almost 11 months.

Ticket booking and entry fee

Entry fee being charged for visiting the Rashtrapati Bhawan is Rs 50 per visitor. You can book your visit as per your choice through the governement’s official websites https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/.

Dates of opening and closing

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open on all 7 days throughout the week. But will remain closed on government holidays.

Timings for visitors

Keeping in mind the social distancing, only 25 visitors will be allowed at one go. And in the wake of COVID-19 there are three different slots which have been decided:

1st slot starts at 10.30 am

2nd slot starts at 12:30 pm

3rd slot starts at 02:30 pm

Rules due to COVID-19

While visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan visitors will have to follow the proper safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the rules are the usual ones like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal