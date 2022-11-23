Ranveer Singh Vs Deepika Padukone: The Battle For The Most Stylish Fashion Icon Between The Two Bollywood Stars

IN B-TOWN, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most stylish, hip, and attractive couple. Deepika and Ranveer are diametrically opposed to each other. Whereas Ranveer Singh and Deepika are known for their traditional shapes, more is, well, more. Therefore, Deepika and Ranveer disprove the notion that opposites attract by way of their outward appearances. However, this time Deepika and Ranveer engaged in furious competition while donning floral Sabyasachi attire. However, it appears that Ranveer Singh was inspired by Deepika Padukone's look and bought this floral Sabyasachi outfit for his cool and trendy look at the Marrakech Film Festival in 2022. Deepika Padukone looked opulent in her floral Sabyasachi outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite wearing virtually the same suit, Ranveer and Deepika added their own unique touches because they have always had a strong sense of style. But you can't really tell who looked better in it, can you?

For the Marrakech Film Festival 2022, Ranveer Singh donned this incredibly chic full-sleeved shirt in fuchsia, which he paired with a pair of pastel peach slacks. He's sporting a shirt with beautiful white, yellow, and green floral designs. As usual, the actor had a youthful, edgy appearance. Ranveer can be seen in the photo sporting those amazing and fashionable sunglasses, a pair of brightly coloured sneakers, and a tan Sabyasachi waist belt that only enhanced the overall appearance.

Similar Sabyasachi clothing was worn by Deepika Padukone to the Cannes Film Festival. With wide-leg, airy green pants and a pastel top with modest, delicate floral designs, Deepika looked gorgeous. Her vibrant waist belt was what really made this ensemble stand out, which Ranveer also included in his attire when attending the Marrakech Film Festival. Deepika completed the look by accessorising with a statement necklace, stud earrings, and a tie-knot hairband in addition to the lovely black heels. Deepika looks natural with minimal eye makeup, winged eyeliner, and coral lip color.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both never miss an opportunity to amaze their admirers with their amazing looks and poses. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the runway at the Mijwan couture show honouring Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection for ten years, and we will never forget it. In the beautifully embroidered Manish Malhotra clothing, they both looked elegant.