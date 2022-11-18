Ranveer Singh To Ayushmann Khurrana; 5 Times Bollywood Actors Broke Gender Stereotypes With Their Fashion Game

INDIA IS a diversified country with varied cultures, beliefs and thoughts. From being a patriarchal society to believing in the power of women, people set examples while breaking the preset gender stereotypes.

Celebrities never fail to impress their fans with their innovative and trending fashion styles. However, some popular male actors have set iconic examples of their fashion games breaking gender stereotypes. We usually imagine men dressed up in casual shirts, jeans or tucked-in suits. On the occasion of International Men's Day, look below the actors who climbed the fashion game with their trendy and unique looks breaking gender biases.

1. Ranveer Singh

The Gully Boy starrer, Ranveer Singh has never failed to roll the carpets with his amazing fashion style. Known for his quirky fashion sense, the actor never exits the room without leaving a spark. Recently, the Padmavat star visited the Marrakech International Film Festival where he bagged the Etoile d'Or award.

2. Ali Fazal

Starring as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, Ali Fazal is known for when it comes to his style. From Lucknowi's all-white outfit to bold and solid colour pallets, the actor amazes the audience immensely. Recently at his wedding, Ali wore a white Angrakha set designed by designers duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He intricated the attire with a dupatta with extensive embroidery which added to the beauty of his wedding outfit.

3. Karan Johar

Film-maker and fashion trailblazer, Karan Johar is all things about fashion. From multicoloured outfits to oversized attires, Karan Johar has been always spotted with an ablaze fashion sense.

4. Jim Sarbh

Revolving all-around comfort, the fashion game the actor includes a blend of warm and cool colours as fluid fashion. From styling salwar-kameez, and pull-off lace outfits to quirky spin-offs of the wardrobe, the Sanju actor, has created an aura for his style statements.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana

The gender-neutral trend was given a traditional twist by Ayushmann Khurrana. From combining a Bandhgala with a black skirt, the Badhai Do fame balanced the modern monochrome look efficiently. The actor never hesitates about experimenting with new and quirky looks.