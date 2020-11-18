Rani Lakshmi Bai birth anniversary: This day is celebrated across the country to acknowledge the supreme sacrifice of the Queen of Jhansi--Rani Lakshmi Bai-- for India's independence from British rule.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Manikarnika, who is popularly known as Rani Lakshmi Bai, was a Queen of Jhansi who fought a man's war in India's revolt of 1857 against British rule in India. It is believed that she was born on November 19, 1828, to Moropant Tambe and Bhagirathi Sapre (SHatriya Maratha family) in Bithur and married to the King of Jhansi-- Gangadhar Tialk. After the king's demise, Rani Lakshmi Bai managed her palace and sowed the seed of Independence among India's. Here are the speech and Essay ideas to be delivered in school celebration and to honour the icon of the freedom struggle.

Essay and Speech ideas:

1. Good Morning everyone, today I would like to throw some light on the like of Manikarnika (rani Lakshmi Bai)-- the queen of Jhansi. Rani of Jhansi or Rani Lakshmi Bai’s maiden was Manu Bai. Manu Bai or Manikarnika was born to Moropant Tambe and Bhagirathi Tambe on 19th November 1828 at Kashi (Varanasi). At the small age of about 3-4 years, she lost her mother and was thus, brought up by her father alone. After the death of her mother, Manu Bai and her father shifted to Bithoor and started living with Peshwa Baji Rao.

According to the Policy of Doctrine of Lapse, the British annexed all those states that did not have a legal heir to the throne. Thus, Lord Dalhousie did not approve of the adoption and wanted to annex Jhansi. Lakshmi Bai was enraged by this but eventually British annexed Jhansi. She made a couple of petitions against Lord Dalhousie but all her attempts proved futile.

2. Hello everyone, My name is XYZ, today I would like to share the bravery of Rani Lakshmi Bai who fought the first battle for India's independence. Lakshmibai was born on 19th November 1828 in Varanasi into a Brahmin family and was named Manirkarna or Manu (nickname). Her parents, Moropant Tambe(father) and Bhagirathibai Tambe(mother) came from Maharashtra. Her mother died when she was four and her father worked for a court in Peshawar of Bithoor district.

Posted By: Srishti Goel