New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is making a lot of headlines because of his wedding with Alia Bhatt, and the fans can't get enough of their wedding. Now, two days after his wedding, Ranbir has returned to his work. The paparazzi captured Ranbir stepping out of the car.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram page. Ranbir can be seen wearing a blue checked shirt and beige pants. He paired the outfit with white sneakers and a cap. He showed thumbs-up and victory signs to the paparazzi and went inside the building.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia hosted a party for their family and friends at RK's Vastu residency. It was a star-studded night as many B-town celebs were spotted at the gathering. Apart from the Kapoor and the Bhatt family, the party was attended by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee and many other celebrities.

After sharing the wedding pictures, Alia also shared the pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The couple dated for 5 years before getting married. They will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, will release on September 9, 2022.

