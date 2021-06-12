Rambha Teej 2021: Married women on this day observe fast for the long life of their husband and worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lakshami to seek their blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rambha Teej 2021 is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals for married women as, on this day, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are worshipped. This day falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. This year the day will be observed on June 13, Sunday. Also, know as Rambha Tritya, married women on this day observe fast for the long life of their husband and worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lakshami to seek their blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.

Just like karwachauth, on Rambha Teej also married women apply henna on their hand and don new clothes, such as saree and suit. They cook delicious delicacies and open their fast after sighting stars.

Rambha Teej 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 13, Sunday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 8:19 pm, June 12, Saturday

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 9:42 pm, June 13, Sunday

Rambha Teej 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear fresh clothes

- Offer flowers, gangajal, incense stick and do tilak to Lord Ganesha first and then to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lakshmi

- recite or chant the mantras

Om Divyai Nami | Om Wagashchraiai Nami | Om essaying Priyakai Nami |

Om Yovan Priyakai Nami | Om Saubhagya Nami | Om Arogyadai Nami |

Om Pranayayyayai Nami | Om Urjashchalai Nami | Om Dewapriayai Nami |

Om Aishvaryapradayai Nami | Om dhanarai Dhanda rumbhayai nami |

- Offer bhog such as fruits or sweets

- Conclude your puja by performing aarti

Rambha Teej 2021 Significance

According to Hindu belief, married women who observe fast and worship Lord Shiva, Goddesses Parvati and Lakshmi are blessed with their husband's long life and children's happiness. Also, donating on this day brings peace and harmony in the house, and women remain healthy.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv