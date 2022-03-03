New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is an Indian Hindu mystic and religious leader, whose spiritual temperament gained him widespread acknowledgment amongst the public as a 'Guru'. Although he was born on 18 February 1836, his birth anniversary or Jayanti is celebrated every year as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Sri Ramakrishna's birth anniversary is marked on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalgun, Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated as 'Ramakrishna Jayanti'. This year, followers of the great mystic will celebrate his 186th birth anniversary on Friday, March 4.

Here's all you need to know about Ramakrishna Jayanti, its significance, and history.

Significance and history

Ramakrishna is known for his kindness and devotion. He was born in the Kamarpukur village of Hooghly district in West Bengal. His family was very poor but a devoutly religious Brahmin. Ramakrishna became a priest of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, devoted to the goddess Kali. He got married to Sarada Devi who became Ramakrishna’s spiritual companion later. It is believed that Ramakrishna received his title of Paramahamsa from his Vedantic guru - Totapuri, who was a known monk from Punjab.

Ramakrishna approached his religious life through the path of devotion to the Goddess Kali, and by the observance of various elements from Tantra, Vaishnav Bhakti, and Advaita Vedanta, as well as Christianity and Islam.

Swami Vivekananda was one of the most well-known disciples of Ramakrishna. Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Math, which works for the welfare of other people and helps in the spread of the spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Movement worldwide. Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

Date and time

As per the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Ramakrishna Jayanti will be observed this year on Friday, 4 March. According to Drikpanchang, the Dwitiya tithi starts on March 3 at 9.36 pm and ends on March 4 at 8.45 pm.

