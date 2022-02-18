New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyles Desk: A renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence India, named Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was born on 18th February 1836. Born to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi, Ramakrishna as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay, he belonged from Kamarpukur village in West Bengal's Hooghly district and was born in a Brahmin family.

This year people across the country are celebrating the 186th birth anniversary of Ramakrishna. The renowned spiritual saint was also famous for his simple form of explanations on the subject of Hindu philosophy. Ramakrishna's Vedantic guru Totapuri, a monk from Punjab titled him as"Paramahansa" (an honour bestowed to spiritual teachers who have attained enlightenment).

Ramakrishna was a devotee of goddess Kali and decided to dedicate his life to Goddess Kali and worshiped her at Dakshineshwar Temple on the banks of the river Hooghly.

Swami Vivekananda was one of Ramakrishna's well-known disciples. Swami Vivekananda also founded Ramakrishna Math. This is an organisation that is associated with charity, education, and social work.

On Ramakrishna's 186th birth anniversary, we bring you some of his famous quotes:

"Knowledge leads to unity, but ignorance to diversity."

"Women are, all of them, the veritable images of Shakti"

"It is easy to talk on religion, but difficult to practice it"

"Many are the names of God, and infinite the forms that lead us to know Him. In whatsoever name or form you desire to call Him, in that very form and name you will see Him."

"Lovers of God do not belong to any caste"

"The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfillment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions."

"The 'ultimate reality' is one; but it is personal as well as impersonal, and is indicated by different names in different religions."

"The 'ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate Goal.

"Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance."

"Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. Longing is followed by the vision of God."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen