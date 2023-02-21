Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of The Birth Anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahansa

THE SPECIAL day of Ramakrishna Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on February 21 across the country. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who was a famous saint in the 19th century in India. He was originally known as Gadadhar Chatterji or as the Paramahamsa (a religious title of respect and honour). He was one of the most popular religious figures in India during the nineteenth century. He was a mystic and yogi.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: History And Significance

Sri Ramakrishna was born in a poor Brahmana family in the village, called Kamarpukur in Bengal, on the 18th of February 1836. His father was Khudiram Chatterjee and his mother was Chandramani Devi. He dedicated his complete life to God and was a devotee of Goddess Kali. He was also a priest in the Dakshineswar Kali Temple and attracted several monastic and householder disciples. He educated himself in a higher sense by mastering the Hindu epics, embodying the great spiritual ideals of India through listening to their recital and exposition by scholars, and above all by going direct to Nature to study men and things through observation.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: Celebrations

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was regarded as an avatar of God or a divine incarnation. He adhered to various religious practices such as Hinduism, Islam and Christianity and he proclaimed the world's various religions as 'so many paths to reach one and the same goal.