New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On March 04, India will celebrate the 186th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna. Ramakrishna's Vedantic guru Totapuri, a monk from Punjab, has given the title of 'Paramahamsa' to him. Born on February 18, 1836, Ramakrishna was a spiritual guru. However, it should be noted that his birth anniversary is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi during the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year as per the Hindu lunar calendar, the day falls on March 04.



The spiritual guru was remembered for his kindness and devotion. Ramakrishna was a renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence India. Born to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi, Ramakrishna as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay, he belonged from Kamarpukur village in West Bengal's Hooghly district and was born in a Brahmin family.

The spiritual guru was a devotee of goddess Kali and worshiped her at Dakshineshwar Temple on the banks of the river Hooghly.

On Ramakrishna Jayanti, we bring you some wishes and inspirational quotes from the spiritual guru.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 wishes and messages

Many are the names of God and infinite the forms through which He may be approached.

If you must be mad, be it not for the things of the world. Be mad with the love of God.

One must be very particular about telling the truth. Through truth one can realize God.

Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. Longing is followed by the vision of God.

The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.

Many good sayings are to be found in holy books, but merely reading them will not make one religious.

Why should you renounce everything? You are all right as you are, following the middle.

God is everywhere but He is most manifest in man. To serve man as God. That is as good as worshipping God.

God is in all men, but all men are not in God; that is why we suffer.

Different creeds are but different paths to reach the same God.

Finish the few duties you have at hand, and then you will have peace.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 Quotes

"The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions."

"The 'ultimate reality' is one; but it is personal as well as impersonal, and is indicated by different names in different religions."

"The 'ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate Goal."

"Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality'; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance."

"Through spiritual practices man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God."

"Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God."

"Egoism, caused by ignorance, is the root-cause of all suffering."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen