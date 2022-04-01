New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's that time of the year when followers of Islam are gearing up for Ramadan, i.e. the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The holy month is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

The common practice during Ramadan is to fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the 'suhur', while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is called 'iftar'. Muslims devote more time to prayer and acts of charity, striving to improve their self-discipline, motivated by hadith

Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the moon sighting committee announced. Therefore, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2.

Moon sighting in India

April 1, was 28th Shaaban in India and the moon can only be sighted on the 29th of Shaaban. Therefore, the moon is to be sighted in India on Saturday, April 2. Based on the emergence of the crescent moon Saturday evening, Ramadan will either be observed on Sunday (April 3) or Monday (April 4).

Countries that follow Saudi's moon sighting announcement

When it comes to Ramadan crescent moon sighting, the countries that align themselves with the Saudi announcements include Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chechnia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq (Sunnis follow Saudi), Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Netherlands, Palestine, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Togo, Turkmenistan, UAE, UK, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha